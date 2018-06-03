Police in San Diego, California, have taken a woman into custody, after gunfire was heard just as thousands of people were gathered for the 2018 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon.

Media reports stated that there was an active shooter near the marathon route, and that a woman was “firing rounds and holding a gun to her mouth.”

The run was allowed to continue, although it was rerouted until police determined that there was no longer a threat.

The Active Shooter at 100 West C St. is in custody. There’s no longer a threat to the community. The scene is secure. The Rock and Roll Marathon has resumed. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 3, 2018

Photos posted online show a heavy police presence in the city’s downtown after the first reports were made to authorities around 11 a.m. Pacific time.

The post Suspect arrested after gunfire is heard near marathon in San Diego; threat contained appeared first on 850 WFTL.