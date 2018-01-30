Suspect Arrested for Rape of WheelChair Bound Woman

Authorities in Palm Beach County have arrested a man after he allegedly raped a wheelchair-bound woman in August of last year.

49-year-old Anthony Smith was arrested Sunday after the DNA evidence from the case came back positive.

According to the report, the woman allowed Smith, who was a friend at the time, to stay at her home because he said he has nowhere else to go. The woman told officers that after she cooked Smith dinner, Smith told her that he was “going to rape her.” Smith then proceeded to pick her up out of her wheelchair and brought her to the bedroom where he forced her to have sex with him.

Officers spoke with Smith who admitted to being at the woman’s place but denied that he raped her.

Smith is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

