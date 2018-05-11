Authorities in Miami are still searching for two suspects who robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning in the neighborhood known as Little Haiti.

According to the report, both men entered the convenience store wearing hoods and masks. One of the men then pointed an AK-47 at the clerk while the other man who as armed with a handgun, cleared the register.

The clerk was unarmed during the incident and described the suspects as being in their early twenties.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.

The post Suspect Holds up Convenience Store Using an AK-47 appeared first on 850 WFTL.