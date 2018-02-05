Suspect Kills One Deputy and Injures Three Others

One deputy is dead and three others are injured after a shooting Monday in Colorado Springs. The incident occurred around 3:00 pm when a deputy identified as Deputy Micah Flick, was shot in the head by a suspect while investigating a vehicle theft.

The suspect continued to fire their weapon as other deputies arrived on the scene striking three more deputies and one bystander before the suspect was killed.

One deputy who was shot is in surgery and in stable condition, however, the condition of the two other deputies and the bystander is unknown.

Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted his support for the officers and their family’s calling the incident a “senseless act.”

Our thoughts are with the family of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick and the three wounded officers. We are devastated by this senseless act against law enforcement who put their lives on the line to protect our communities. https://t.co/Jp7weVRyft — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) February 6, 2018

The Denver Police Department also tweeted their support.

Sending love to @EPCSheriff & @CSPDPIO and our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen deputy. Our hearts are with you on this tragic day… pic.twitter.com/JAfFgT4P3F — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 6, 2018

According to the report, Deputy Flick was celebrating his 11th year on the police force. He leaves behind a wife and two 7-year-old twin boys.

