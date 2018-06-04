Suspect Leads Police on High Speed Chase with Children in the Car

Authorities have arrested a suspect they say led them on a high-speed chase with children in the car.

The incident occurred in Daytona Beach near International Speedway Boulevard.

According to the report, police say a license plate reader alerted them to a stolen vehicle which was being driven by 26-year-old Jervaughn Bonner. When the officer attempted to pull over the Bonner for questioning, he instead rammed the police cruiser with the car and sped off. Officials pursued the vehicle in a dangerous chase reaching up to 100 mph unaware that there was a teen sitting in the backseat of the vehicle and a four-year-old sitting in the front seat of the vehicle without a seat belt.

During the chase, Bonner ran over two sets of police stop sticks before getting onto Interstate 4 where he crashed into a guardrail and kept going. He eventually pulled over in the median and ran into the bushes leaving both a 15-year-old and a four-year-old behind. The 15-year-old was also said to have run off but was apprehended shortly after.

Bonner was apprehended by a K-9 officer and taken into custody after a visit to the hospital due to minor injuries. Bonner is now facing grand theft auto, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts child abuse, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, interference with child custody, driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting an officer without violence.

The teen was returned to her parents who reported her missing the day before while the four-year-old was released into the care of the Department of Children & Families.

