Tennessee authorities say they have captured the man suspected of killing a Dickson County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week.

Overnight, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Steven Wiggins was taken into custody.

Here’s a picture of Wiggins shortly after his capture. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/IiOPrbQsuM — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2018

His clothes were muddy and his jeans were ripped open after Officers say Wiggins was found lying on the side of a road.

“Teamwork and diligence has paid off!” read one of the agency’s tweets.

The TBI said a video recording enabled them to identify the 31-year-old Wiggins as the suspect.

Wiggins was apprehended by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper not far from where the shooting occurred, according to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

Wiggins was already wanted on charges that he assaulted a woman and stole her car when he was pulled over Wednesday, according to a report from the Kingston Springs Police Department.

According to investigators, Wiggins and his girlfriend, Erika Castro-Miles, shot and killed Sergeant Daniel Baker on Wednesday while he was responding to a call, and then stole his patrol car.

The girlfriend, Castro-Miles is already in custody.

The post Suspected Tennessee Cop Killer Under Arrest appeared first on 850 WFTL.