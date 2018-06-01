Suspected Tennessee Cop Killer Under Arrest
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 1, 2018

Tennessee authorities say they have captured the man suspected of killing a Dickson County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week.
Overnight, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Steven Wiggins was taken into custody.

His clothes were muddy and his jeans were ripped open after Officers say Wiggins was found lying on the side of a road.

“Teamwork and diligence has paid off!” read one of the agency’s tweets.

The TBI said a video recording enabled them to identify the 31-year-old Wiggins as the suspect.

Wiggins was apprehended by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper not far from where the shooting occurred, according to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

Wiggins was already wanted on charges that he assaulted a woman and stole her car when he was pulled over Wednesday, according to a report from the Kingston Springs Police Department.

According to investigators, Wiggins and his girlfriend, Erika Castro-Miles, shot and killed Sergeant Daniel Baker on Wednesday while he was responding to a call, and then stole his patrol car.

The girlfriend, Castro-Miles is already in custody.

