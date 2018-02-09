SUV T-Bones PSL School Bus
By 850 WFTL
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Fortunately no children were hurt this morning when the driver of an SUV t-boned a school bus on its way to St. Lucie West K-8.

Police say the bus driver had the green light when the woman in the SUV crashed into the bus.

The crash happened at the intersection of Becker Road and Kestor Drive around 9 a.m., according to the St. Lucie County School Board.

The bus had four students on board and none was injured. The driver of the school bus and SUV were both transported to the hospital with injuries.

Traffic Map

The post SUV T-Bones PSL School Bus appeared first on 850 WFTL.

Related Content

FDA: Many South Florida Women May Need to Retake ...
PBC Yoga Twin Not Guilty of Killing Sister on Maui
Train Carrying Florida GOP Congress Members Hits T...
DJIA Closes Down 1100 Points
Pensacola Nurse Goes Viral With “Funky Flu” ER War...
Jennifer & Bill Talk With Paul Stanley Of KISS...
Comments