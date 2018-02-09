SUV T-Bones PSL School Bus

Fortunately no children were hurt this morning when the driver of an SUV t-boned a school bus on its way to St. Lucie West K-8.

Police say the bus driver had the green light when the woman in the SUV crashed into the bus.

The crash happened at the intersection of Becker Road and Kestor Drive around 9 a.m., according to the St. Lucie County School Board.

New photos of school bus crash in Port St. Lucie. 4 students on bus. Driver of bus and SUV taken to hospital. Bus headed to St. Lucie West K-8 per @PSLPolice https://t.co/5Dn6Gxzz9r pic.twitter.com/Yi55owT4Uf — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) February 9, 2018

The bus had four students on board and none was injured. The driver of the school bus and SUV were both transported to the hospital with injuries.

