SWAT Team Raids Delray Home after Boy Shot in Family Feud
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 26, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

The Delray Beach SWAT team raided the home where a 10-year-old boy was shot during a family feud.
Detectives executed the search warrant last night because the homeowner is not cooperating.
The boy was shot in the leg last Thursday while playing inside the home with other children.
Police say the drive-by shooting was the 46th in an ongoing feud between the James and Johnson families, as well as their associates.

