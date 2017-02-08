Swimming In A Lava Flow…Not Very Smart

A Hawaiian native was captured on film swimming next to a lava zone on Hawaii’s Big Island. ,The swimmer, identified as Kawika Singson, a Hawaiian native, is seen being tossed around by waves like piece of drift wood. A geologist says “It’s super-heated steam laced with hydrochloric acid from the interaction with the seawater and has shards of volcanic glass.” “It’s something to be avoided.” Officials say hikers can get close enough that the soles of their shoes get hot. Plus, the area is flanked by hardened lava rock as sharp as glass. Many people have suffered lacerations while trying to cross the area. So let’s get this straight: heat that melts your shoes, hydrochloric acid to scorch your lungs and shards of glass that cut you! No thanks…we’ll watch it on YouTube!