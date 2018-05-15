Taco Bell Is America’s Favorite Mexican Restaurant

The votes are in for America’s favorite Mexican restaurant and Taco Bell is the winner.

The poll only gave six options and they were Taco Bell, Chipotle, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Qdoba, Baja Fresh, and Del Taco.

Voting was based on three criteria: familiarity, quality, and future consideration.

This is the first time Taco Bell has taken the top spot. Moe’s was tops in 2016 and 2017, and before that Chipotle reigned supreme.

What’s your favorite Mexican restaurant?

