Taco Bell Is America’s Favorite Mexican Restaurant
By Beth
|
May 15, 2018 @ 2:05 PM

The votes are in for America’s favorite Mexican restaurant and Taco Bell is the winner.
The poll only gave six options and they were Taco Bell, Chipotle, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Qdoba, Baja Fresh, and Del Taco.
Voting was based on three criteria: familiarity, quality, and future consideration.
This is the first time Taco Bell has taken the top spot. Moe’s was tops in 2016 and 2017, and before that Chipotle reigned supreme.
What’s your favorite Mexican restaurant?

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

88 Year Old Justin Timberlake Fan Gets Ultimate Surprise Tim Allen Thanks The Fans For ‘Last Man Standing’ Resurrection Happy Chocolate Chip Day! Yummmm!!! Cookies Accepted At The Radio Station! An Asteroid Passes By Tonight! Why Did Pauley Really Leave NCIS? Kelly Clarkson tries to save ‘Timeless’ from cancellation
Comments