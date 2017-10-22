Taco Bell testing sweet quesadillas

Leave it to Taco Bell to bring out the chubby kid in all of us.
Taco Bell is testing out dessert quesadillas called the chocodilla.
One is filled with Kit-Kats pieces, the other is filled with Twix bars pieces with melted chocolate wrapped in a tortilla.
The restaurant has been testing these desserts in Wisconsin and they are selling for $1. No word on a nationwide roll-out.
Would you try these?
🚨@tacobell is not the hero we deserve, it’s the one we NEED. Please roll this out nationwide! #CHOCOLADILLA pic.twitter.com/6CPr1RjIFc
— Jack Skellington 💀 (@JRussTerrier) October 19, 2017
Last year, Taco Bell created a quesadilla stuffed with Kit Kats. Now it’s HERE! Kinda. The Kit Kat ‘Chocoladilla’ is available in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Em0vODyEiQ
— Johnny Marks (@DJJohnnyMarks) October 20, 2017