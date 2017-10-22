Taco Bell testing sweet quesadillas
By Beth
|
Oct 22, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Leave it to Taco Bell to bring out the chubby kid in all of us.
Taco Bell is testing out dessert quesadillas called the chocodilla.
One is filled with Kit-Kats pieces, the other is filled with Twix bars pieces with melted chocolate wrapped in a tortilla.
The restaurant has been testing these desserts in Wisconsin and they are selling for $1. No word on a nationwide roll-out.
Would you try these?

 

 

 

 

Comments