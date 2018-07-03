Taco Bell Weddings Are Rising

Looking for a venue to get married? Have you thought about Taco Bell? Apparently, lots of people are thinking about dropping the chalupa and tying the knot at the fast food chain.

Taco Bell started marrying people last year at their Las Vegas location and have had 60 so far, with 25 already planned for this wedding season.

If you can’t make it to Vegas’ Taco Bell to get hitched, don’t sweat it. You can also get Taco Bell wedding attire online at Taco Bell’s Taco Shop.

Would you get married using Taco Bell or a Taco Bell theme?