Tales from the Darkside (1990)
By Beth
|
May 7, 2018 @ 8:10 PM

The first of three dark tales involves resentful student Bellingham (Steve Buscemi) looking to an Egyptian mummy for help in settling some scores. Then, hitman Halston (David Johansen) is contracted to kill a cat that has terrorized and even killed members of an extremely wealthy family. Lastly, struggling artist Preston (James Remar) witnesses a demon commit a bizarre murder on a city street but agrees to keep it a secret when the devilish being promises wealth in return for his silence.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Happy 20th Birthday iMac! First Lady Melania Trump Unveils Her Platform – “Be Best” This $1 Billion Cruise Ship Comes Complete With a Race Track Looks Like I’m Moving To Turks and Caicos! Prince’s Island Estate Is For Sale! YES, YES, YES!!! Phil Collins Is Going On Tour AND It Starts HERE At The BB&T! Metallica Doing A-Ha’s “Take On Me”?
Comments