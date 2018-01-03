Talk About A Big Bang!

It didn’t happen here in South Florida, so we thought we’d share this spectacular event! It’s no surprise that the United Arab Emirates takes its New Year’s Eve celebrations seriously. Every year, the country welcomes millions of tourists eager to watch some of the world’s greatest fireworks and light shows. This year, organizers set the the Guinness World Record for “largest aerial firework shell,” launching the 2,397-pound pyrotechnic into the air. The record-setting firework was the highlight of a 10-minute show, with the rocket taking 15 seconds to reach its apex before bursting into a kaleidoscope of color.