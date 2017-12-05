Tarantino doing a ‘Star Trek’ movie?

Could the next Star Trek movie be a Quentin Tarantino film?

Multiple reports speculate Tarantino and J.J. Abrams are discussing story ideas for a potential collaboration on a Star Trek film.

Tarantino has an eye to direct a movie in the series that was rebooted by Abrams in 2009.

Tarantino has said he was a big fan of the Star Trek television show and said the only thing that limited them was their budgets and short shooting schedule.

Would you be all in for Tarantino doing Star Trek?