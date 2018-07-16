Target Throws Shade at Amazon Prime Day, Starts Its Own One-Day Sale

Get ready shoppers Tuesday, July 17th is shaping up to be the sale of the year as Amazon Prime day and a one-day Target super sale battle it out for consumers attention.

Shoppers have been anticipating Amazon’s deals for months but Target is capitalizing off of shoppers who still like going to brick and mortars to shop and their being rewarded in a big way.

Target fans can get 25% off of beauty brands, 30% off decor, baby gear or any Google product. And if you spend over $100 online at Target.com you can qualify for free six-month same-day delivery through Shipt.

Target’s mega-sale starts on July 17th and Amazon Prime Day starts at 3 p.m. ET on July 16 and ends at midnight on July 17.

Are you a Target or an Amazon shopper?