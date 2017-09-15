Your taste in music can determine how ‘hot’ you are?

In a new study, women judged men as more attractive when they were associated with good music.

The women were shown pictures of men’s faces with neutral expressions while music was playing and not playing. The study found that when the music was more complex and stimulating, the more likely the women were to date the guys in the pictures.

This held true for women looking at men. For men looking at women, the music in the background provided no discernible difference in the amount of attraction.

Bottom line: If a guy has good taste in music, you are more likely to date him (allegedly). Also, if you are at a club and a good song comes on, if you see a guy, you might get thirsty. Beware.

Do you call YES or B.S. on this?