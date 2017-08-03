The Tax Free Holiday For Back To School Shopping Starts Tomorrow

The 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2017, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2017. During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including: certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use selling for $750 or less per item. For all the details click here:

http://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/Pages/default.aspx