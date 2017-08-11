Taylor Swift takes the stand in groping trial

Taylor Swift started telling her side of her story in the Denver groping trial as she took the stand on Thursday. In testimony against former DJ David Mueller, Swift said he definitely grabbed her at a meet and greet in 2013. Swift recalls “It was definitely a grab – a very long grab. He stayed latched on to my bare ass cheek as I moved away from him. I was visibly uncomfortable.”

Mueller is suing Swift for $3 million in damages for what he says is a false allegation from Swift. Swift is countersuing for $1 to highlight the alleged sexual assault.

Are you following the case? What do you think so far? Who’s right, who’s wrong?