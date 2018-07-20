Taylor Swift to Star in “Cats” Movie
Jul 20, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

The Broadway musical “Cats” is being made into a movie starring Taylor Swift.
Universal says the film version of Cats will also star James Corden, Jennifer Hudson and Ian McKellen.
The director will be Tom Hooper, who directed Les Miserables.

Shooting for “Cats” will begin later this year in the UK.
“Cats” is the fourth-longest-running show in Broadway history.

