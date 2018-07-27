Taylors Cats! Tom Cruise! Free Food From Lance! All Covered Today On Trending With Tracy On CBS12!

Are you a cat or a dog person? Well, Taylor Swift is a big cat person, loving her cats Meredith and Olivia so much….she has given them their own line of merch!

Just went on sale last week on TaylorSwift.com. You can get tshirts, makeup bags, pens, pins, stickers.

AND…coming soon – a LIVE Meredith and Olivia Show! Not sure what they’ll do, but I’ll be tuning in!

Taylor will be staring in the new movie CATS with Jennifer Hudson!

————-

Mission Impossible: FallOut is out now!!! I love Tom Cruise, I love the Mission Impossible movies!

**I bought my BMW because Tom drives one in the movies**

As usual, Tom does all his own stunts, including a HALO jump, flying a helicopter, riding against traffic without a helmet for a motorcycle chase in Paris and,

of course, the infamous rooftop jump where he broke his ankle.

————-

LANCE ARMSTRONG says that a bunch of guys cursed at him from a bar patio recently. It’s been a long time since his scandal, but people apparently still hold a grudge. But when he got to where he was going, he called the manager of the bar, and picked up their tabs. He told the manager to tell the guys, quote, “I understand.”



Moral of the story – swear at Lance, get free food.