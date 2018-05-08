Teacher Appreciation Week Deals and Specials

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and what better way to celebrate teachers than with a few freebies?

Chick-fil-A: Select locations are offering teachers a deal this Tuesday whether it be a free chicken sandwich or another deal, however, each establishment operates independently so make sure to check with your local establishment before you go.

Chipotle: Is offering buy one, get one free burritos from 3 pm to close on Tuesday with faculty ID. Teachers can also take advantage of deals on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos though those deals are for in-restaurant orders only.

Cicis: is offering teachers a free adult buffet Tuesday with a valid school ID and coupon. Dine in only.

Giordano’s: Here’s a deal for all! New and existing members of the chain’s email club will get 20% off online orders Tuesday for Teacher Appreciation Day. Sign up at www.giordanos.com/join.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Teachers get 15% off dine-in and take-out orders this Monday through Friday at participating locations with a school ID. Select locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are not participating in this deal.

Häagen-Dazs: Here is another deal that all can partake in! Tuesday is Häagen-Dazs’ Free Cone Day! Learn more about it here.

Jon Smith Subs: At select locations teachers who purchase a 12-inch sub this Monday through Friday will receive a coupon for a free six-inch sub to use on a future visit. Requires valid school ID.

PDQ: Teachers and nurses get 50% off their total check Tuesday with valid ID.

Zaxby’s: Select locations are running Teacher Appreciation Week specials. To learn more, check with your closest location.

Here are a few deals both teachers and students can take advantage of all year long:

Apple – Offers special pricing on computers and other products for students, educators, and school faculty members.

Barnes and Noble – offers 20-25 percent off publisher’s list price on all purchases for classroom use.

Banana Republic – offers 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases with valid student or teacher ID.

Cellphone providers such as Verizon Wireless, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T all offer discounts for teachers, however, you may need to check with your school or call your local store to see if you are eligible.

Costco– offers teachers Costco Membership Activation Certificates where NEW members will receive $60 in savings.

Domino’s Pizza – Check out Domino’s Pizza’s VIP Educator cards! With this card educators receive daily deals and easy classroom catering.

GM Educator Discount Program – GM offers special discounts for teachers in addition to other deals and incentives. Learn more here.

J. Crew – offers 15 percent off online purchases for teachers and students.

SeaWorld – Teachers can receive a complimentary pass to SeaWorld Orlando, San Antonio or San Diego

The Container Store offers educators special discounts throughout the year to help them with organizing their classroom! Organized Teacher Program

Tommy Hilfiger – Both educators and students receive 15% off their entire purchase but you must be able to verify your status.

West Elm– offers 15 percent off your next purchase but you must sign up with an .edu email address.

The post Teacher Appreciation Week Deals and Specials appeared first on 850 WFTL.