What could be cooler than a secret handshake with your teacher? Each student in Mr. Bussey’s 3rd grade class made up their own handshake for him to learn. Mr. Bussey says it makes the classroom feel more family oriented. At the beginning of the school year, Mr. Bussey taught them how to do a formal handshake. Now, it’s turned into this daily personalized routine. Mr. Bussey says the kids love it so much they started creating secret handshakes with each other.