Teachers fired after caught on tape allegedly mocking autistic boy

Two teachers were fired in Louisiana after an audio recording allegedly captured them mocking and saying inappropriate things about a boy with severe autism.

When 12-year-old Camden Davis’s mom Milissa Davis noticed he was acting differently, she put a digital recorder in his backpack to capture what was being said to him at the Hope Academy for special needs children in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

On April 5. Davis posted the audio to Facebook warning the audio recording is graphic and asking viewers to “spread the word to get justice for Camden.”



“You’re just writing the word. What is hard about it?” an adult can be heard saying as the boy grunted in response, the adult then mocked the noise.

Later the adult said, “Camden, why don’t you have anything written down? That’s why you can’t sit with everyone. Tell your momma that.”

An adult can also be heard saying, “Let’s see what they do with him in f***ing public school. He was going to go to Live Oak Middle. Uh ah, he wouldn’t make it for a minute.”

Following the viral video, the Principal of Hope Academy, Linda Stone released a statement claiming, Davis “never brought the recording to the attention of Hope Academy before posting it to social media, and that Davis refuses “to meet with Hope Academy to discuss the actions we have taken to address the issue.”

The statement did confirm the “persons involved in the communications are either no longer with the school or will no longer be with the school after this semester.”

Davis has reportedly hired an attorney because of the incident and plans to file complaints with the Department of Education.

