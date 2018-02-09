When Team USA Wins, You Win…Chocolate!

Win chocolate from Hershey’s when Team USA wins Gold! Hershey’s has found a way to make us pack on some calories while watching super-elite athletes compete in the Winter Olympics.

The chocolate company has released a special Gold bar. When Team USA gets a gold medal, you can get free candy.

Starting today (February 9th), when Team USA scores a gold, Hershey’s will start a giveaway on Facebook and Twitter. The first 10,000 people to respond to the post will get a $1.50 coupon for the Gold bar of chocolate.

Hershey has capped the giveaway to 15 gold medals and one bar per person so you won’t be able to stock up for free.

How much of the Olympics do you plan to watch?