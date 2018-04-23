Tears for Fears Releasing a New Album

The group Tears for Fears released their first song in 13 years late last year, and now the band is ready to release their first studio album in 14 years.

According to a statement, Roland Orzabel and Curt Smith are finishing up their album and look to have it released in the fall.

No word on if the album release may be pushed back since the band recently had to postpone UK tour dates. The dates have been rescheduled, and are inside Topic Pulse.

Are you happy to hear that Tears for Fears are releasing a new album?