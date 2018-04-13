Teen dies after being crushed by minivan seat despite calling 911 twice
Apr 13, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

16-year-old, Kyle Plush, was found asphyxiated in the third row of his 2004 Honda Odyssey, Tuesday, his body was discovered by his father 6 hours later by his father, despite calling Ohio police twice.

Authorities in Cincinnati, Ohio are reportedly demanding a review of the 911 system, and the county prosecutor has launched an investigation into the teenager’s death.

Kyle told the 911 operator in one of the calls placed that he thinks he’s going to die and to “tell my mom I love her.” before tragically losing his life.

