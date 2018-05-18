Authorities in Florida believe a teen girl who was reportedly seen being pulled into a vehicle on Tuesday in Titusville, may be the same teen who was reported missing from Miami on May 7th.

Seventeen-year-old Daina Bellegarde was last seen after being dropped off to her school on the 1700 block of Northwest 95th Street.

A witness told authorities that they saw a girl around the age of 15 with multi-colored braids being forced into a grey SUV, near Orlando. When questioned, the witness told authorities that she did not believe the victim was the teen reported missing on May 7th, however, now the witness is saying it may have been the same teen.

Bellegarde stands about 5 feet 5 inches and has multi-colored braids, and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and brown and gold shoes.

If you have any information regarding Bellegarde’s whereabouts, your are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

The post Teen Reported Missing Believed to be Unknown Amber Alert Girl appeared first on 850 WFTL.