Teenager Hurt in Officer-Involved Shootout in Broward

An officer-involved shooting in Coral Springs has left a teenage suspect hospitalized.

The shootout happened overnight off Sample Road after two suspects starting a gunfight.

Coral Springs police said officers were called to reports of shots being fired between two drivers near Northwest 38th Avenue and University Drive about 12:30 a.m.

Coral Springs police say one of them, the driver, a 17-year-old, was shot by police and taken to Broward Health North Medical Center.

The other man remains on the run.

Police are looking for a silver Dodge Charger with bullet holes and also report a gun was found near the suspect’s car.

This shooting incident is believed to be drug related.

Sample Road was shutdown for hours at Riverside Drive for the investigation.

