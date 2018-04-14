Teenager shot at while seeking directions to school

A teenager from Michigan claims he was almost killed Thursday after knocking on a homeowners door for directions to his high school.

Thursday morning, 14-year-old, Brennan Walker woke up late which caused him to miss the bus to Rochester High School.

According to Fox News, Brennan chose to knock on a person’s door in the Michigan town of Rochester Hills because he did not have his phone due to his mother taking it away.

“I got to the house, and I knocked on the lady’s door. Then she started yelling at me, and she was like, ‘Why are you trying to break into my house?’ I was trying to explain to her that I was trying to get directions to Rochester High. And she kept yelling at me. Then the guy came downstairs, and he grabbed the gun, I saw it and started to run. And that’s when I heard the gunshot,” Walker told FOX 2 Detroit.

Walker said the man missed the shot as he was running away, he then hid and cried.

“My mom says that black boys get shot because sometimes they don’t look their age, and I don’t look my age. I’m 14, but I don’t look 14. I’m kind of happy that, like, I didn’t become a statistic,” he said.

Following the incident, the homeowner identified as 53-year-old Jeffrey Zeigler was arrested and charged with “assault with intent to murder; and felony firearms.”

Ziegler who was previously arrested in a 2005 road-rage shooting dispute posted the $50,000 bond to get out of jail but was ordered not to go within 10 miles of Walker which means he cannot return to his home until the case is over.

Lisa Wright, the teenager’s mother, said investigators showed her a recording of the encounter captured by the home’s doorbell monitor.



(Watch: Brennan and his mother recall the incident to ABC Detroit, April.12)

However, authorities have not released the surveillance tape at this time.

Ziegler claims he thought the 14-year-old was breaking into his home but the Prosecutor says the security footage, which has not been released, tells a different story.

(Watch: April 13. news report and clips from Ziegler’s hearing.)

