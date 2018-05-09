Teens Attack Boynton Beach Man with Cerebral Palsy to Steal $40
By 850 WFTL
|
May 9, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

Boynton Beach police say a group of up to 25 teenagers attacked 38-year-old Ounquan Wright  who has cerebral palsy as he walked home from work on East Ocean Avenue.

Wright says the same pack of teens assaulted him two other times earlier, but this time he was armed with an ax.

Despite having the weapon, the group of suspects was still able to throw Wright to the ground and kick him.

A witness says one of them smashed a flower pot on his head, causing the massive gash.

Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he required seven staples to close the wound..all to steal $40.

Police have not made any arrests. If you have any information, please contact Boynton Beach Police.

