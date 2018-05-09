Teens Attack Boynton Beach Man with Cerebral Palsy to Steal $40

Boynton Beach police say a group of up to 25 teenagers attacked 38-year-old Ounquan Wright who has cerebral palsy as he walked home from work on East Ocean Avenue.

Wright says the same pack of teens assaulted him two other times earlier, but this time he was armed with an ax.

Despite having the weapon, the group of suspects was still able to throw Wright to the ground and kick him.

A witness says one of them smashed a flower pot on his head, causing the massive gash.

Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he required seven staples to close the wound..all to steal $40.

SNEAK PEEK- Tonight at 11 we’re hearing from a mother who says her physically handicapped son was viciously attacked by 25 teenagers. She says he’s lucky to be alive and the teenagers belong in jail. Tune in for the details and how you can help. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/1pFNnuDi2z — Vincent Crivelli (@VincentCrivelli) May 9, 2018

Police have not made any arrests. If you have any information, please contact Boynton Beach Police.

