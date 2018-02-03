The Martin County Sheriff’s office says one of its helicopters spotted two teens burglarizing vehicles in a local neighborhood. The incident occurred Friday night after authorities were alerted to burglars in one Martin County neighborhood. Air 1 Pilot Deputy Sean Marston and Tactical Flight Officer Deputy Pat McFall reported spotting the suspects in action. According to the report, 14-year-old Mirla Kroll was found checking for unlocked vehicles while her friend, who was not identified, stood in the road. Deputies on the ground immediately swarmed the teens and took them both into custody.

Kroll was charged with three counts of burglary to a conveyance, while the other teen is not facing any charges. Authorities did, however, notify the teen’s parents of the incident.

The post Teens Caught on Police Helicopter Surveillance Breaking into Cars appeared first on 850 WFTL.