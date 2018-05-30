Televangelist claims god told him he needs $54 million jet

Jesse Duplantis who is a famous televangelist from Louisiana says that God told him he needs a brand new $54 million jet.

Duplantis is calling on his viewers around the world to make donations saying that God was very specific about what he is supposed to buy which is a Dassault Falcon 7X, a three-engine private jet that can carry up to 16 passengers at speeds up to 700 miles-per-hour

In a video posted last week, Duplantis said, “I really believe that preachers ought to have every available outlet to get this Gospel preached to the world.”

The aircraft would be the fourth jet in Duplantis’ fleet.

