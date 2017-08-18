How do you tell your friends that their baby names are ridiculous?

How do you tell your friends that the names they have picked out for their baby are ridiculous? This is the question some were trying to answer when it came to Tom Logan and Nicki Hollis.

Friend Martin Bishop said: “Tom and Nikki have got all these awful names like Otto, Scheherazade and Polonius. If no one says anything that kid’s f—ed.” Bishop adds: “It’s difficult to say anything though because that will imply they’re social-climbing idiots, although that’s a fair description of people who think Horatio is a good name for a child going to a comprehensive.”

Have you ever had a conversation with your friends about the names they were choosing for their babies? Would you be willing to criticize those names?

According to FamilyShare.com, these are the 10 WORST Baby Names for 2017