Officials have released the names of the 10 victims who were killed in Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston, Texas, when 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire in an art complex.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office named the following victims: teacher Glenda Perkins and teacher’s aide Cynthia Tisdale, along with students Kimberly Vaughan, Shana Fisher, Angelique Ramirez, Christian Riley Garcia, Jared Black, Sabika Sheikh, Christopher Jake Stone and Aaron Kyle McLeod.

Sabika Sheikh was a foreign-exchange student from Pakistan who was due to fly home for the Ramadan holiday.

Shana Fisher had rejected Pagourtzis’ romantic advances several weeks ago, according to her mother, who called her daughter “an angel of God.”

Chris Stone was described on Twitter by one of his friends as “such a sweet and funny boy (who) always knew how to make anyone laugh.”

Victim Jared Black, also 17, was an avid fan of anime and art, as well as video games, science fiction, wrestling, and wolves.

Tisdale, 67 and married with three children and several grandchildren, is said to have been killed while trying to help students escape from the room where the attack was taking place.

Pagourtzis also wounded at least 13 others. He made his first court appearance on Friday, when he was charged with capital murder of multiple people and aggravated assault on a public servant. He was held without bail.

The post Texas shooting victims’ names, stories released appeared first on 850 WFTL.