TGI Fridays to start delivering alcohol

TGI Fridays may be a trailblazer in the food delivery business. They are trying out alcohol to your door. The company will use delivery start-up Lash to bring items to you via their mobile app. They will test the service in Dallas and Houston and start rolling it out nationally in 2018.

The catch is delivering the alcohol. Most states have strong rules about that. Fridays will handle those rules on a “block by block” strategy. Basically, they’ll adapt depending on the local laws.

Essentially, the driver would make two stops; one for your food and another at a liquor store to pick up your booze. Fridays will also sell “everything but the booze” kits so you can use their cocktail mixes at home. You combine the ingredients when they get to your house.

Do you like this idea? Would you buy cocktail mixes and alcohol for delivery?