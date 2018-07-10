Thai Cave Rescue Complete, 12 Boys and Coach Safe

The entire boys soccer team and their coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand have all been safely rescued

The 12 boys and their coach got trapped by rising waters after they entered the cave on June 23rd.

Officials initially said the rescue could take months but dropping oxygen levels and more heavy rains in the forecast forced them to act now.

19 divers went into the cave this morning to try and bring out the remaining four children and their coach.

Meanwhile, the 12 boys rescued from being trapped in a cave in Thailand are doing well and health officials say they’re in good health and each of them is in a good mental state.

