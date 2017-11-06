Thanksgiving holiday expected to draw 28.5 million air travelers in US this year

Passengers rush through New York's Penn Station to catch their train, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Millions of Americans are returning home Sunday after the long Thanksgiving weekend. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Over the 12-day Thanksgiving period, 28.5 million passengers are projected to take to the skies on US airlines, marking a three percent increase from last year.

According to advocacy group Airlines for America, an average of 2.38 million passengers are expected to fly each day between November 17 and 28.

The busiest flying day over the Thanksgiving holiday? That day is projected to be Sunday, November 26, with an estimated 2.88 million passengers expected to make a return flight home following the festivities.

