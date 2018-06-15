The Bahamas Travel Show | Win a One-Day Bahamas Trip on Balearia
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 15, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

Win a one-day Bahamas getaway for you and a guest aboard Balearia Caribbean!

Be sure to tune into the Bahamas Travel Radio Show on Saturdays from 10a-1030a and correctly answer the trivia question below!

Escape for the day by our fun fast ferry and enjoy island activities. Whether you want to explore on your own or take a planned excursion, it’s your choice.

Image may contain: text

All registrants will also be qualified to win the getaway to Sandyport Beach Resort in Nassau for 4 days and 3 nights with a round trip ticket for two on Bahamasair!

















  • Answer this trivia question correctly to be qualified to win!

The post The Bahamas Travel Show | Win a One-Day Bahamas Trip on Balearia appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Two Deputies Shot at Kansas City Courthouse Florida Man Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail For Dragging Pit Bull Behind his Truck Judge Revokes Manafort’s Bail, Sends Him to Jail Pending Trial Win Tickets To Mega Bash! PBSO: Guns and Explosives Found in PBC Home Near Four Children Win Tickets To Mega Bash!
Comments