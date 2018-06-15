Win a one-day Bahamas getaway for you and a guest aboard Balearia Caribbean!
Be sure to tune into the Bahamas Travel Radio Show on Saturdays from 10a-1030a and correctly answer the trivia question below!
Escape for the day by our fun fast ferry and enjoy island activities. Whether you want to explore on your own or take a planned excursion, it’s your choice.
All registrants will also be qualified to win the getaway to Sandyport Beach Resort in Nassau for 4 days and 3 nights with a round trip ticket for two on Bahamasair!
The post The Bahamas Travel Show | Win a One-Day Bahamas Trip on Balearia appeared first on 850 WFTL.