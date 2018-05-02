The Boss Getting a Tony Award

Bruce Springsteen’s hit one-man show on Broadway is winning a major award.

The rock star will pick up a special version of Theater’s biggest award next month for his Springsteen on Broadway show.

Other music stars nominated for Tony Awards this year include Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, who worked on Spongebob Squarepants: the Musical.

What other rock stars should do one-man or one-woman shows on Broadway?

“Bruce will receive his Special Tony Award for his still ongoing, year-long engagement in ‘Springsteen On Broadway,’ a once in a lifetime theater going experience of extraordinary dimensions he created specifically for the Broadway stage.”

–@TheTonyAwards — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) May 1, 2018