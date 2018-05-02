The Boss Getting a Tony Award
By Beth
|
May 2, 2018 @ 2:05 PM

Bruce Springsteen’s hit one-man show on Broadway is winning a major award.
The rock star will pick up a special version of Theater’s biggest award next month for his Springsteen on Broadway show.
Other music stars nominated for Tony Awards this year include Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, who worked on Spongebob Squarepants: the Musical.
What other rock stars should do one-man or one-woman shows on Broadway?

 

