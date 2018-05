Cars’ singer, Ric Ocasek and former supermodel, Paulina Porizkova, have announced they are separating after 28 years of marriage.

Porizkova, 58, made the announcement on her Instagram page on Wednesday and also shared that she and Ocasek, 74, have been separated for a year.

Porizkova and Ocasek met in 1984 while filming the video for the Cars hit “Drive.” Last month, Porizkova and Ocasek were together when Ocasek was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They have two adult sons together.