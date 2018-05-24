“The Chew” Is Canceled

Today, ABC announced that viewers’ daytime meal of “The Chew” is ending after seven seasons.

New episodes of the show will continue through September with new episodes starting in June. “While this is the right decision for our business, it’s bittersweet,” said ABC television president Ben Sherwood.

The cancellation comes just days after former host/chef Mario Batali was investigated by NYPD for alleged sexual assault.

To replace “The Chew” daytime news show “Good Morning America” will move to three hours.

Are you sad to see “The Chew” leave?