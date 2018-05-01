The Crown’s Claire Foy to Receive $275K in Back Pay

Fans of The Crown’s Claire Foy can claim victory in the battle for the actress’s gender wage gap campaign.

The production company behind the series will pay Foy $275,000 in back pay after several producers admitted that Foy was paid less than her co-star, Matt Smith. Several stars from the series spoke up about the pay injustice and fans started a petition asking Smith to donate the extra money he received to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

Foy wasn’t surprised by the public’s attention to the controversy, “I’m surprised because I’m at the center of it, and anything that I’m at the center of like that is very, very odd, and feels very, very out of ordinary.”

Left Bank Pictures took full responsibility for the actor’s salaries and budgets and says that they are committed to the “fight for fair pay, free of gender bias, and for a rebalancing of the industry’s treatment of women in front of the camera and behind the scenes.”

Should all actresses get back pay?