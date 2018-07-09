The Cure Wow Fans in Hyde Park Almost 40 Years Since First Ever Show

The Cure made a comeback to the stage after 40 years to a diverse crowd at Hyde Park for the 2018 British Summer Time Festival. It’s the first show since the group debuted at the Rocket Pub in Crawley, Sussex.

The group opened with “Plainsong” and frontman Robert Smith telling the crowd, “I can’t really talk until the sun goes down, it’s taking all my energy not to dissolve.”

As the opening bars of “Friday I’m in Love” Smith joked with the crowd, “It’s the wrong day, but there you go.” Smith looked very happy as the crowd sang along ignoring the sweltering heat we continued talking with the crowd saying, “If you’d asked me then what I thought I’d be doing in 40 years time, I couldn’t have told you it was this.”

