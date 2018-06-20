The Dessert You Need This Summer: Bacon Ice Cream Sandwiches

What makes a meal taste even better? Well that would be bacon. What makes ice cream even more delicious? If you said hot fudge, you’re wrong. Again, it’s bacon.

If you really want to wow your summer guests, or just enjoy a treat while watching TV, you need to learn how to make bacon weave ice cream sandwiches.

The recipe is really simple and only takes 45 minutes of your time. Plus the reward is so much more enjoyable that just eating right from the container.

Make a weave of bacon using cut up strips and cooking in the oven rather than on the stove. Pat dry then start building your sandwich. Layer the bacon weave, using one as a base, top with with ice cream, add more bacon weave, more ice cream, then another bacon weave. Voila.

Do you have a favorite dessert? Could it be improved with bacon?