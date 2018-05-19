“The Dress” How Do They Compare?

American actress Megan Markel is now the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry on Saturday. They exchanged rings, hers of Welsh gold, his of platinum. (William does not wear a ring and Charles wears a pinky ring).

But the “dress” is the main attraction. Designed by the house of Givenchy, Meghan’s understated gown didn’t have a single pearl, sequin or bead on it. When Kate Middleton married William, the future king, her parents paid for her quarter million dollar dress. Some say Megan‘s dress cost far less because she didn’t want to upstage Kate the future queen and she did not want to offend the queen with a huge price tag.

Created by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, Ms Markle’s chosen designer for the dress, the demure silk tulle veil fell over the bride’s face and was held in place by the by Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, lent to her by The Queen. The diamond bandeau tiara was made in 1932, with the centre brooch dating from 1893.

Megan’s veil was 16 feet long and was carried by her page boys into the chapel. It was hand embroidered with 53 flowers of England’s Commonwealth.

“Each flower was worked flat, in three dimensions to create a unique and delicate design. The workers spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands every thirty minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine.”

One royal expert previously noted that both Diana and Kate wore veils over their faces as they were walked down the aisle.

But he added: ”I’ll never forget watching Kate’s dad, Michael, lift his daughter’s veil at the altar before giving her hand to Prince William.”

Megan‘s father did not walk her down the aisle because he did not attend the wedding due to health reasons. Prince Charles met her halfway and handed her off to his son Harry but did not give her away. Nor did he lift her veil. Prince Harry did the honors.

Princes Diana’s dress was voluminous and very 1980s. Kate Middleton’s dress had a unique design that included padding on the hips to create the illusion of an exaggerated tiny waist. Megan’s dress was rather unstructured and very simple. It was not formfitting and seemed a bit plain for a royal wedding, according to some critics. Others applauded her for her minimalist taste.

Royal wedding lovers need to savour today’s nuptials because we may not see another such extravaganza until Prince George, who is four, marries in at least 20 years from now.

Of course at that time, his parents will be king and queen.

The post “The Dress” How Do They Compare? appeared first on 850 WFTL.