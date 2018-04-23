Prince William and his wife Kate are the parents of new baby boy. The Duchess of Cambridge delivered the eight-pound seven-ounce prince this morning in London.

Kensington Palace reports Prince William was present for the baby’s birth. The newest royal heir joins four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte and is fifth in line to the British throne.

Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton is also pregnant with her first child. Pippa’s baby is the first for her and husband James Matthews.

The post The Great Kate Wait is Over For Royal Baby #3 IT’S A BOY!! appeared first on 850 WFTL.