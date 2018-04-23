The Great Kate Wait is Over For Royal Baby #3 IT’S A BOY!!
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

Prince William and his wife Kate are the parents of new baby boy. The Duchess of Cambridge delivered the eight-pound seven-ounce prince this morning in London.

Kensington Palace reports Prince William was present for the baby’s birth. The newest royal heir joins four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte and is fifth in line to the British throne.

Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton is also pregnant with her first child. Pippa’s baby is the first for her and husband James Matthews.

The post The Great Kate Wait is Over For Royal Baby #3 IT’S A BOY!! appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

30-40 Vehicles Disabled with Flat Tires From Metal Debris on I-95 in Lake Worth The Great Kate Wait is Underway For Royal Baby #3 How Long Would You Let A Friend Stay At Your Place? Trump in Palm Beach: Hangs Out with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Officers Before Leaving Update: Good Samaritan wrestles naked gunman at Waffle House Broward Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to find convenience store robber
Comments