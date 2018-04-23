The Great Kate Wait is Underway For Royal Baby #3

The great Kate wait…is underway…at a hospital in London…for the announcement of the birth of her third royal baby.

The gender of the baby is not known.

Kate and Prince William’s soon-to-be newborn will join four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte in the royal family.

Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton is also pregnant with her first child. Pippa’s baby is the first for her and husband James Matthews.

