The Great Kate Wait is Underway For Royal Baby #3
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

The great Kate wait…is underway…at a hospital in London…for the announcement of the birth of her third royal baby.

The gender of the baby is not known.

Kate and Prince William’s soon-to-be newborn will join four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte in the royal family.

Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton is also pregnant with her first child. Pippa’s baby is the first for her and husband James Matthews.

The post The Great Kate Wait is Underway For Royal Baby #3 appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

The Great Kate Wait is Over For Royal Baby #3 IT’S A BOY!! 30-40 Vehicles Disabled with Flat Tires From Metal Debris on I-95 in Lake Worth How Long Would You Let A Friend Stay At Your Place? Trump in Palm Beach: Hangs Out with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Officers Before Leaving Update: Good Samaritan wrestles naked gunman at Waffle House Broward Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to find convenience store robber
Comments