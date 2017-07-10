The Isle of Puppies?!?!?

There is tropical island full of puppies located on the island of Providenciales in Turks & Caicos, and you are going to fall in love!

Potcake Place is a charity whose aim is to rescue stray dogs. They started in 2005 as a result of the dogs on the island facing risk of starvation. ‘Potcake’ refers to a breed of dog who are a mix of Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd and English Fox Terriers, and grow up to 45-50 pounds. The perfect lap dog! LOL

Potcake Place helps people adopt the dogs rescued on the island. You can also go and visit, volunteer, and play with the puppies until you are busting with puppy love!

Just look at how adorable these puppies are!!!

Now you can go on an island vacation & come home with a new fur baby!!!