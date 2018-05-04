The Late Wayne Huizenga’s Son Arrested in Fort Lauderdale for BUI

The son of late South Florida businessman Wayne Huizenga was arrested Wednesday by Fort Lauderdale police after he was found unconscious on a boat floating down the New River Canal.

Capt. Chad Robertson said he saw Robert Ray Goldsby Huizenga, 56, passed out at the helm of the boat with the keys in the ignition but the engines not engaged.

(Photo: Fort Lauderdale Police)

According to Robertson, Huizenga, slurred his speech, had trouble standing, smelled of alcohol and refused medical care.

Authorities said a man who looked like Huizenga had been drinking at the bar at the Boathouse at the Riverside in Fort Lauderdale with some friends for three to four hours.

Authorities said Huizenga failed a field sobriety test and was arrested on charges of (BUI) boating under the influence.

According to the report, Huizenga was convicted of driving under the influence three times, twice in 2006 and once in 1998.

Authorities said he was also convicted of refusing to submit to a chemical test in 2006 and was convicted of BUI in July 2007.

